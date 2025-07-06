Wrestling On FanNation

Tony Khan Reacts To WWE Counterprogramming AEW All In Texas

AEW and WWE are putting on four PPV level events over the course of two days.

Tony Khan has his blinders on when it comes to anything going on outside of AEW All In Texas on Saturday, July 12.

WWE will be running two shows that very same day in Atlanta. NXT Great American Bash will air at 3 p.m ET on Peacock, running concurrently to All In Texas on PPV, while the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will go live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

As if that wasn't enough pro wrestling for one weekend, WWE is also running Evolution 2 at the State Farm Arena on Sunday, July 13.

Tony Khan was a guest on WFAA this week and was asked about WWE's takeover of Atlanta running during, what is essentially, AEW's version of WrestleMania.

"I think we're going to put on a great event, and we have to focus on putting on the best event we can with the best wrestlers in the world. So that's a lot of fun. So we're going to have a great show next Saturday afternoon, and we're very focused on what AEW is doing, and AEW fans, and I think that's served us really well."

Tony Khan on WFAA - h/t Fightful

Tony Khan will be holding a media call for All In Texas this coming Tuesday, July 8. The Takedown on SI will have that covered for you.

