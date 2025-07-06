Tony Khan Reacts To WWE Counterprogramming AEW All In Texas
Tony Khan has his blinders on when it comes to anything going on outside of AEW All In Texas on Saturday, July 12.
WWE will be running two shows that very same day in Atlanta. NXT Great American Bash will air at 3 p.m ET on Peacock, running concurrently to All In Texas on PPV, while the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will go live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
As if that wasn't enough pro wrestling for one weekend, WWE is also running Evolution 2 at the State Farm Arena on Sunday, July 13.
Tony Khan was a guest on WFAA this week and was asked about WWE's takeover of Atlanta running during, what is essentially, AEW's version of WrestleMania.
"I think we're going to put on a great event, and we have to focus on putting on the best event we can with the best wrestlers in the world. So that's a lot of fun. So we're going to have a great show next Saturday afternoon, and we're very focused on what AEW is doing, and AEW fans, and I think that's served us really well."- Tony Khan on WFAA - h/t Fightful
Tony Khan will be holding a media call for All In Texas this coming Tuesday, July 8. The Takedown on SI will have that covered for you.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Kyle Fletcher Will Face Adam Cole For The TNT Championship at AEW All In Texas
Kenny Omega Reveals His Reaction To WWE Working With AAA
MJF Is Growing On Bobby Lashley And The Hurt Syndicate
Charlotte Flair Still Chasing Her Father, Even After His World Title Record Fell [Exclusive]