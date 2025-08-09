AEW Collision Preview (8/9/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Collision returns to its normal Saturday time slot tonight from Roanoke., Virginia.
AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will make a grand homecoming to his home state of Virginia in trios action, teaming up with JetSpeed's Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey to face La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico.
Page will have to keep his head on a swivel in case Men's Casino Gauntlet winner, MJF, makes an appearance. The two AEW originals ended Dynamite this week with a scuffle after MJF cheated to defeat Mark Briscoe in the main event.
JetSpeed is looking to gain momentum following Speedball's loss to Jon Moxley on Wednesday before Kevin Knight battles the former 4-time AEW World Champion next week. LFI hopes to score a win in hopes of becoming top contenders for the Trios titles.
Say His Full Name
In his first defense of the TNT Championship after defeating Dustin Rhodes for the title last week, the "Protostar" Kyle Fletcher will defend the title against the Conglomeration's Tomohiro Ishii. They've faced each other once before in one-on-one competition last August, and Fletcher picked up the win.
Fellow Conglomeration member Willow Nightingale shared some words on behalf of Ishii, calling out Fletcher for injuring an adjacent member of the Conglomeration, former TNT Champion Adam Cole.
Fletcher made his first appearance as champion on Dynamite this week, flanked by the Don Callis Family. As a gift, he received a commissioned portrait of himself, the TNT Championship, and Don Callis looking particularly buff. The Protostar said he plans to be the face of TNT for a long time, but will the "Stone Pitbull" throw a wrench in his plans?
All Elite Women
Lines have been drawn in the AEW women's division, and alliances continue to form. In the latest chapter of the growing rivalry between the heels and babyfaces on Collision, Willow Nightingale is teaming up with Queen Aminata and Tay Melo to take on the Triangle of Madness.
This follows last week's Collision, where Thekla got a win over Nightingale after an interference from Skye Blue and Julia Hart. With Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford recently aligning themselves with the Triangle of Madness, the two sides are currently mismatched with the heels having a 5-4 advantage.
On Dynamite, Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata were joined in a backstage interview by Kris Statlander who claimed she's ready to have the backs of both women even though Nightingale still doesn't trust her. Will Statlander be present to even the odds if the moment calls for it?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision Tonight:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA
AEW Collision Card (Announced):
Kyle Fletcher vs Tomohiro Ishii for the TNT Championship
Hangman Adam Page and JetSpeed vs La Faccion Ingobernables (Rush, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico)
Queen Aminata, Tay Melo, and Willow Nightingale vs Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue)
