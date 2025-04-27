Tony Khan Says Jon Moxley Blood And Guts Drives Box Office Success
Jon Moxley bleeding equals box office success for AEW? According to AEW President Tony Khan, that statement is factually correct.
In a new interview with the Way of the Blade podcast, Khan said that the AEW World Title Match between Mox and Cope on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite produced one of the company's most viral moments. While Moxley getting a bat full of spikes stuck in his back may seem like it would drive folks away, Tony said it actually appealed to casual AEW fans.
"When Mox had the spike bat in his back, that was a great wrestling moment. It was memorable, it helped drive box office for us, it was highest rated episode of the year. It went viral. It’s one of the most watched videos of the year. It’s probably the most watched video of the year in AEW. It’s a fantastic moment. It made new fans and created interest. It was on TMZ. There are people who weren’t watching AEW that saw it. It brought outside fans in and created casual interest."- Tony Khan (h/t Fightful)
The spot Khan is referencing is one that involved a bat loaded with nail spikes. At first, Cope simply hit Moxley in the midsection with it. The next move is what drove the viral activity and interest Khan was talking about.
Cope set the bat down on the mat and then dropped Moxley back first on it with a suplex. The spiked bat stuck into Moxley's back after he sat up once the bump was complete. From there, it had to be grossly pried out of Moxley's flesh. Mox ended up continuing the match and defeating Cope to retain the AEW World Championship.
Moxley will be defending the AEW World Championship on another upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. At Beach Break in May, Moxley will face Samoa Joe with the championship on the line. Joe is a former AEW World Champion and has now choked Moxley out two weeks in a row.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Chelsea Green Grateful For Fan Support After Being Left Off WrestleMania 41 Card [Exclusive]
Major Update On Mariah May To WWE Rumors
Matt Hardy Gives Major Critique Of Cody Rhodes vs John Cena WrestleMania Main Event
WWE Reportedly Exploring Another Las Vegas WrestleMania In The Very Near Future