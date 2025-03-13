Will Ospreay Officially Declares For The 2025 AEW Owen Hart Cup Tournament
After winning a violent cage match against Kyle Fletcher at AEW Revolution, Will Ospreay has officially declared for the 2025 AEW Owen Hart Cup Tournament.
Ospreay cut an in-ring promo with Tony Schiavone on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Ospreay said he was banged up from his match against Fletcher and that his wife was angry at him for taking so many chance and jumping off the top of the cage. Ospreay then pivoted to talking about his future.
Ospreay said that he wanted to be "the guy" in AEW and in order to do that, he needed to have championship gold around his waist. He said the world title picture was crowded though and referenced the fact that Cope is challenging Jon Moxley next week, while Swerve Strickland is getting a title shot at the Dynasty PPV.
Ospreay asked when he should call his shot, but then turned his attention to the All Out banner in the arena. Ospreay said that he was calling his shot for All In and that he wanted to wrestle for the championship in the main event of that show this summer in Texas.
Ospreay said that the only way for him to do that was to win the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Ospreay then officially declared for the tournament.
The Owen Hart Cup Tournament has become an annual event in AEW. Last year, Bryan Danielson won the tournament to earn a title shot at All In against Swerve Strickland. Danielson went on to win the championship. Mariah May won the women's tournament.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Hulk Hogan Left Kids Crying, Fans Stranded At Event According To Local Report
Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Untold Regret Of WWE WrestleMania 38 Return
Mandy Rose Reveals She Makes 10x More Money Now Than What She Made In WWE