Becky Lynch Says Seth Rollins Is The Best Wrestler In The World
Is Seth Rollins the best wrestler in the world. If you ask his wife and former WWE Women's Champion, the answer to that question is a resounding "yes."
Lynch took to Instagram ahead of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday to post a heartfelt tribute to her husband before his second straight WrestleMania main event against CM Punk and Roman Reigns. In that tribute, she called him the real best wrestler in the world.
There is no one in this business that works harder or is more dedicated or who gives back more than @wwerollins. At every WWE show you’ll find him backstage at the monitor watching every match and ready to give advice to whoever wants to pick his brain. He spends his free time training his wrestling students and watching their matches and giving feedback. He is actually the best wrestler in the world. He is also the best and most loving father and husband in the world. And we cannot wait to watch him as he steps into the main event of wrestlemania tonight. He is everything he says he is and so so much more.- Becky Lynch on Seth Rollins
Rollins proved just how good he is in the main event of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday night. Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk, but not without controversy.
In the end, Paul Heyman turned on both Punk and Reigns to side with Rollins. Heyman low blowed both Punk and Reigns before handing Seth a steel chair to do damage on both guys. Rollins hit a Stomp on Reigns to win the match.
MORE: Big E Just Confirmed A Major Superstar's Return At WWE WrestleMania Week Event
Lynch has been away from WWE since the summer of last year. Creative reportedly has been up in the air regarding her return, but WWE does expect her back with the company.
WrestleMania 41 Sunday airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium tonight. The main event is Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Other announced matches include an open challenge from Randy Orton, Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and more.
