CM Punk Costs Seth Rollins The World Championship In WWE Raw Return
CM Punk is back on WWE Raw and he's made his presence known to Seth Rollins.
Punk returned this week during the Raw main event world championship match between Rollins and Jey Uso. As Rollins was about to cover Jey for the win, after Bron Breakker interfered on behalf of Rollins, "Cult of Personality" blared in the Omaha arena and the crowd went bonkers as Punk walked to the ring.
Punk carried a steel chair with him and crushed Breakker in the face with it as Breakker tried to meet him on the entrance ramp before he hit the ring. From there, Punk got into the ring and hit Seth with the chair multiple times. He also hit Breakker again for good measure.
Earlier in the match, Sami Zayn tried to thwart interference on Seth's behalf. He, Punk, and Jey Uso hung in the ring together as the show went off the air.
MORE: Jey Uso Knocked Out After WWE Monday Night Raw Goes Off Air
Punk has been out of action ever since the Raw after WrestleMania. On that show, Rollins and Breakker took him out with a vicious attack. They did the same thing to Roman Reigns on the same night.
Punk and Rollins have been at odds with the other ever since Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series in 2023. Punk defeated Rollins at the Raw on Netflix premiere in January. Earlier this Spring, Rollins defeated Punk in a Cage Match. At WrestleMania, Rollins beat Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday night.
