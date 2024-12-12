Adam Copeland Nominated For Emmy Award
Is Adam Copeland (fka Edge) about to add Emmy Award winner to his list of accolades?
The Children's & Family Emmy award nominations were announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences today (December 12), and Adam Copeland has been nominated for Best Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program category for his work as Ares on Disney+ show Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
Copeland is nominated alongside fellow series star Lance Reddick, who received a posthumous nomination for his work as Zeus. In total, the show snagged 16 nominations, beating out the likes of Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, and more.
Read the full list of nominations.
Copeland last wrestled at AEW Double or Nothing back in May, where he dove off the top of a steel cage and landed feet first, breaking his leg. In late November, Copeland gave fans an injury update, saying "I feel good. I'm ready to get back at it and get busy again."
The 3rd Annual Children's & Family EMMYS are set to be held March 15th in Los Angeles, California.
