Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Confirms Role In Major Martin Scorsese Film Project
The Rock has confirmed he's going from Final Boss to crime boss.
As reported back in February, Dwayne Johnson is set to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt in an upcoming film project headed by acclaimed director Martin Scorsese.
Johnson took to social media Thursday to officially announce his connection to the film, that's being described as a Hawaiian cross between Goodfellas and The Departed.
"Grateful for what’s been the most creatively inspiring time of my career - working closely with my friends and of course, the maestro Marty Scorsese. In the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s the mafia controlled New York, Miami, Chicago, Vegas, and a particularly strong hold on the island I was raised - Hawaii. Much more to come. Aloha nui loa."- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
MORE: Mandy Rose Reveals She Makes 10x More Money Now Than What She Made In WWE
It's currently unknown when production on the currently untitled film will begin.
The Rock is expected to be prominently featured on WWE programming in the run up to WrestleMania 41, although he has not been seen since John Cena's stunning betrayal of Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.
Cena is set to appear on Raw this Monday in Brussels, Belgium. It has not been announced when The Final Boss will return to WWE television.
