Mercedes Mone Provides Update On Her Status With The Mandalorian
Mercedes Mone provided an unfortunate update about her status in The Mandalorian.
During an interview with Katee Sackhoff, Mone revealed that while she hopes to be back on the Disney+ Star Wars series that received critical acclaim, there hasn't been talks about that happening.
“I would love to come back if given the opportunity but there hasn’t been any talks thus far because the magic of Disney, you got to keep everything super [quiet]. I don’t know what’s in the works with The Mandalorian, but I definitely hope to be back one day.”- Mercedes Mone (h/t Fightful)
In the series, Mone plays the part of Koska Reeves and was featured in both season two and three of the show. The Mandalorian series will continue as a feature film, which is set to hit theaters in 2026.
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion in AEW. She is scheduled to defend her championship against Momo Watanabe at the AEW Revolution PPV on March 9.
AEW Revolution will air live on PPV from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Other announced matches for the show include Cope vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland in an AEW World Championship Number One Contender Match, MJF vs. Adam Page, and more.
