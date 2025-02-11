New Details Emerge On Dave Bautista's Next Film Role
New details have been released about Dave Bautista's next film project.
Deadline reported Tuesday morning that the six-time World Champion has been cast to star in a dystopian thriller titled 'Dreadnought.'
The film will reunite Bautista with Bushwick directors, Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott. Some details of the plot as provided by Deadline:
“Max (Bautista), whose world was devastated when an alien species crash-landed on Earth, unleashing a deadly plague that claimed his wife and much of humanity. In the fragile society that remains, humans have learned to coexist with their extraterrestrial invaders. But for Max, survival isn’t enough."
The synopsis also revealed that Max's oldest daughter, Greta, is suffering from the fatal disease and he'll be out to stop her from succumbing to its symptoms.
“As her body weakens, an alien Sentinel lurks outside their home, drawing nearer and nearer as Greta takes her final breaths. This silent, unyielding predator is on a mission to collect her body to fulfill an unstoppable metamorphosis ritual. The government sanctions it. Society accepts it. But Max refuses to have anything else taken from him.”
No other details for 'Dreadnought' have been revealed at this time.
