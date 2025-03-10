Queen Of The Ring Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed
Queen of the Ring generated $380,000 at the box office during its opening weekend.
According to Box Office Mojo, the movie opened across the country in 825 theaters - a limited release -- to earn that revenue. At the top of the box office this weekend was Mickey, Captain America, and Last Breath.
Queen of the Ring was a biopic about the story of Mildred Burke and starred Emily Bett Rickards as Burke. Many current day women's wrestlers were in the movie including Toni Storm, Naomi, and Kamille. Jim Cornette was also in the film as NWA President, Sam Muchnick.
AEW promoted Queen of the Ring heavily on Dynamite this week and at the AEW Revolution 2025 PPV on Sunday night. Ash Avildsen, the film's director, appeared on Dynamite during a segment with Storm and was shown on the PPV itself with other stars from the show.
Toni Storm had a very big night at AEW Revolution. She successfully defended her AEW Women's World Championship against Mariah May in a Hollywood Ending Falls Count Anywhere Match.
Storm and May brawled on the red carpet at the Queen of the Ring premiere last Thursday night.
