Seth Rollins Speaks On Becky Lynch Hustling As An Actress
Seth Rollins says that his wife, Becky Lynch, has been a hustler when it comes to breaking into Hollywood.
In an interview with Spiegel and Holmes, Rollins spoke about Lynch's progress as an actress, her role in Happy Gilmore 2, and much more.
"I went to set one of the days, she was there for a bit in October. She was shooting her scenes and I went to set for a day. I'm just there to see her and hang out. It was very cool to see Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore. I was a Happy Gilmore fan many years ago, so to see him, Shooter McGavin [Christopher McDonald], and some of the props, it was very cool to be in that space for a little bit of time. She has a nice little role and it was a lot of fun to see what she gets to do and watch her do her stuff. Big stuff for her.- Seth Rollins (h/t Fightful)
Rollins added:
"She's just out there hustling. She's just hustling. She has a role in the upcoming Star Trek series. She has the Happy Gilmore thing. We just signed with a new management company. Things are rolling for us as we're running into 2025. She's awesome and just getting a lot of great roles. The Star Trek thing was cool, they shot up in Toronto before she shot Happy Gilmore. I was doing full daddy duty those months, which is the best. She was awesome. A great role in a great series on Paramount Plus. It will come out sometime later this year or next year. Great experience, great people she got to work with. A month in Toronto in the summer, not bad."- Seth Rollins (h/t Fightful)
Rollins will be competing in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. As for Becky Lynch, she's been away from WWE since her contract expired in the summer of 2024.
Both Rollins and Lynch are former world champions in WWE. Lynch reportedly signed a new contract with WWE late last year, but has not made her official return to the company yet. WWE reportedly does have plans for Lynch at WrestleMania.
