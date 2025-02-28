Stone Cold Steve Austin To Appear At “The Great American Off-Road Race”
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin will be attending the 2025 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400.
In fact, Austin will be doing more than just attending the show. Stone Cold was named as the Grand Marshall and will lead the festivities for the event, including the kick-off party and the parade. The event will take place between March 5th and March 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mint 400 CEO Matt Martelli commented on Austin's involvement in the event.
“We are thrilled to have Steve leading all the main Mint 400 festivities as grand marshal, including the Mint 400 Parade, The Mint 400 kick-off party, Mint 400 Off-Road Festival, and of course, he will be dropping the green flag at the start of the race on Saturday as well as racing his Kawasaki KRX UTV on Friday.”
Austin also commented on being involved the in the off-road event.
“I am excited to be asked to be grand marshal and competing at The Mint 400. It has been a goal of mine to race The Mint since I first got introduced to off-road racing. ‘The Great American Off-Road Race’ is going to be very special – and “that’s the bottom line, cause Stone Cold said so!”
The Mint 400 will begin on March 5th with its 12th annual vehicle procession. Two days off of racing will follow on March 7th and 8th.
