WWE Has Door Open For More Two-Night Premium Live Events
WWE is leaving the door open to do more two-night premium live events and believe the opportunity is there for them to make those a success.
During an appearance at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference, TKO Group's COO, Mark Shapiro, spoke on the PLE subject and said moving other PLE's to two nights was an opportunity that they'd definitely look at.
"Definitely opportunities for that," Shapiro said. "It's all a progression, a natural evolution. WrestleMania was a big hit for us to expand. As you look at all these PLEs, depending the partner, I think there is absolutely an opportunity to advance some of them to two days. We're in a good place with our storylines. The way it weaves through is WrestleMania is the culmination and then a new season begins. You use Raw, SmackDown, Saturday Night's Main Event, the PLEs to all weave a long form story around multiple storylines and characters driving that discussion and narrative. It also gives us the opportunity to launch new names and bring back names.- Mark Shapiro (h/t Fightful)
WWE ran their first two-night WrestleMania to deal with pandemic restrictions in 2020 and the format has stuck ever since. Next year, Summerslam will also be a two-night PLE.
Because of gimmick PLE's like Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and Survivor Series all featuring the same gimmick matches in the men's and women's divisions, those are areas where two-night shows make sense for the company. International PLE's may also be a spot that WWE looks to emphasize due to how well the company draws in international markets.
WrestleMania next year emanates from Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19 and April 20.
Recommended
Hulk Hogan 1982 Wrestling All Stars Trading Card Sale Sets New Record
The Undertaker Reveals The One Thing He Would Never Do For WWE