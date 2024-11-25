The Rock Shares Surprising Confession About Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets
As one of the most recognized faces globally, The Rock usually doesn't need to ask for favors.
However, in an interview over the weekend with Entertainment Weekly, "The Final Boss" did reveal that wasn't the case when it came to snagging Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets for a friend.
“It’s never happened in my career. Usually, I don’t have to pull strings. Usually, I’ll just… I just make it happen.”
But it was the case for Taylor Swift's final performance that's set to take place on December 8th In Canada.
The Rock continued:
“I’m never good at asking for that kind of stuff. I’m good at giving it. Hate asking for stuff. I don’t do it. But in this case, made a little call, Taylor made it happen.
The Rock was last seen at WWE Bad Blood when he made an surprise appearance interrupting Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' during their victory celebration. Speculation is swirling that he could be the mastermind behind the ongoing OG Bloodine vs New Bloodline feud, which is set to reach a boiling point this weekend at Survivor Series: WarGames.
Will we see The Final Boss at Survivor Series?
