WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg Heading Back To TV With New Paramount+ Show

WWE.com

WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg, is returning to television with a brand new show on Paramount+.

Goldberg spoke to Super Car Gavin and said that he is in production on a Paramount+ show that will center around cars. It's well-known that Goldberg is a huge car fan and he even promotes himself as such.

"Yes, sir, that would be my production crew, and we're here to tell you that as we stand and sit here in Charlotte, we are filming a new television show for Paramount+, and it's going to be really cool," Goldberg said of the new show. "I cannot wait."

Super Car Gavin (h/t Fightful)

Goldberg is a former WCW and WWE World Champion. He's also a WWE Hall of Famer. Earlier this year, Goldberg and WWE announced that he would be having his final match in 2025. WWE hasn't announced when the match will take place or who it will be against.

Goldberg last appeared for WWE at the Bad Blood PPV event. On that show, Goldberg and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, had a confrontation that led fans to believe Goldberg vs. Gunther was on tap for the retirement match.

Goldberg isn't the only legacy talent that is slated to retire in 2025. John Cena announced this year that 2025 would be his last year of in-ring competition. Cena has already entered the Royal Rumble and is being promoted for Elimination Chamber as well.

Cena will reportedly work a considerable amount of dates for his final year. Cena is scheduled to appear at the first Raw on Netflix on January 6.

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

