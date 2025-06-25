WWE NXT Results [6/24/25]: Evolution Title Match Set, New Champion Crowned
The Juggernaut is heading to WWE Evolution.
Jordynne Grace earned an opportunity to become the next NXT Women's Champion on Tuesday night when she defeated Izzi Dame, Jaida Parker and Lash Legend in an action packed Fatal 4-Way Match.
Each woman had their opportunity to put the match away in the closing moments, but after knocking Legend to the outside, Grace hoisted Parker up for a Torture Rack Bomb to punch her ticket to next month's PLE in Atlanta. Jordynne will now face off against Jacy Jayne in the first official match booked for the show.
The crowd at the WWE Performance Center Tuesday night also witnessed the crowning of a new Heritage Cup Champion.
Channing Lorenzo was able to capture his first singles title in WWE by defeating Tony D’Angelo. Luca Crusifino attempted to help out The Don when Stacks' cronies got involved in the fifth and final round of the bout, but he ended up blasting D'Angelo with a bucket.
Stacks then dropped D'Angelo with a Busaiku Knee to score the victory. After match was over, Crusifino helped The Don up to his feet, only to be blasted with stiff right hand.
WWE NXT Results:
Trick Williams defeated Josh Briggs to retain the TNA World Championship. Joe Hendry returned to NXT after the match to get a piece of the champ.
Je’Von Evans knocked off Tavion Heights. Jasper Troy hit the ring after the bout and dropped Evans with a Bossman Slam.
Ricky Saints beat Ashante “Thee” Adonis in his return to in-ring competition. Keeping the theme of the night going, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page attacked Saints after his victory.
Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tony D’Angelo to claim the recently vacated Heritage Cup Championship.
Jordynne Grace defeated Izzi Dame, Jaida Parker and Lash Legend to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship at Evolution.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Cody Rhodes Feels He's Coming Toward 'Tail End' Of WWE Babyface Run
Men's & Women's Casino Gauntlet Matches Officially Added To AEW All In Texas
WWE Producer And TNA Legend Abyss Reveals In-Ring Status
John Cena's Blunt Answer On Whether He Enjoys Acting Or Wrestling More