Report Suggests Several WWE Stars Are Unhappy With Their Theme Music
A common criticism of WWE's product over the last few years has been the quality of the theme music produced for talent.
Despite WWE going through one of their hottest periods since the Attitude Era, this weakness was on glaring displaying during last weekend's Royal Rumble event.
Several stars received a muted reaction from the live crowd in Indianapolis when their music hit, mostly because the theme music is unrecognizable and lacks a hook.
According to a report from Fightful Select, it's not just the wrestling fans themselves who are frustrated with the theme music. It's the WWE stars themselves.
Per the report, numerous WWE wrestlers have not had any interaction at all with Def Rebel in the production of their music. Further, "several" WWE stars have reportedly expressed frustration with the theme music produced for them and have requested to go back to previous theme music that they had been using.
MORE: WrestleMania 41 And NXT Stand & Deliver Could Both Have Early Start Times
WWE has reportedly made requests for changes on themes that talent have pushed back hard against. The Fightful report notes that "very few people on the roster that we’ve heard from are happy with the Def Rebel themes."
There are some themes produced by Def Rebel that have taken off, notably Jey Uso's. Though these themes have been too few and far between.
WWE themes have largely been produced by Def Rebel (DJDTP) since 2019. The music production company took over after WWE ended its relationship with CFO$, the former songwriting and production team that produced WWE themes from 2012 until 2020.
The WWE also famously used Jim Johnston for their theme music starting in the 1980s up until 2017.
