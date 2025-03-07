On Location Makes Las Vegas The Ultimate WWE Fan Destination For WrestleMania 41
WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to one of the more unpredictable events in the history of the 'Showcase of the Immortals.'
If Chief Content Officer and soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has taught us anything over these last few weeks, it's that you just cannot predict what is going to happen inside of a WWE ring. Especially along the road to the company's biggest event of the year in Las Vegas.
Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble, John Cena's stunning heel turn at Elimination Chamber, IYO SKY capturing the Women's World Championship this past Monday, those are the adrenaline-inducing moments that keep professional wrestling fans coming back for more time and again.
It's WrestleMania weekend, however, where WWE really puts its best foot forward. Whether that's building the show itself or marketing it at both the local and global levels.
Las Vegas is already one of the premiere destination cities in the United States with more than 40 million visitors each year. There's no shortage of attractions already in place that would entice fans to book their flight to Sin City, but that's not stopping WWE and official fan hospitality provider On Location from going the extra mile to create the ultimate getaway for members of the WWE Universe.
“WWE fans are like no other in terms of the excitement and energy that they bring,” Head of Combat Sports for On Location Rachel Nabatian told The Takedown on SI. “It is palpable when you're walking around the city. And then from our perspective, we're in the business of making dreams come true.”
On Location is on pace for a record-breaking WrestleMania for hospitality packages sold. WWE fan interest has skyrocketed during the new Triple H creative regime and folks are showing up in droves to create lasting memories at bucket list events like the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.
On Location’s elevated offerings for 'Mania in Las Vegas this year include:
- WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Party
- TopGolf with The Miz & WWE Superstars
- 3-Day WWE World Access
- Superstar Walkout onto the WrestleMania stage
- In-Ring Photo Opportunities
- In-Venue Pre-Show Hospitality with Superstar Appearances
- Additional Hospitality Appearances by John Cena and Bret Hart
- Post-Show Press Conference Access and more
It's a labor of love for Rachel Nabatian and her team as the planning for these types of fan experiences take months to finalize. It's all worth it in the end to see the reactions and interactions of the customers and WWE Superstars in attendance.
“We like to do a lot of really city specific stuff, not just for our customers so that they feel like they're going on a destination, but for the WWE talent as well.”
Once a host is chosen for a WWE Premium Live Event, the On Location team will pay multiple visits to that city so they can fully explore what it has to offer and then work closely with WWE to really cultivate the best fan experience possible for each PLE.
"In Philly, at WrestleMania XL, we got to go to 2300 Arena and get in the ring with the Dudleys, which was amazing," regular On Location customer Rene from Los Angeles told The Takedown.
"Indianapolis, at Royal Rumble, I got to kiss the bricks on the track [at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway] and have Cody Rhodes put his belt on my arm for our photo. And for what it's worth, seeing kids get to meet & greet mutual heroes they have with their parents, it makes everyone in the room smile."
Fan experience ideas can come from anywhere. Nabatian is in constant communication with the event coordinators at WWE and she makes sure to watch every episode of Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and each PLE, in order to have intimate knowledge on the hottest Superstars and storylines.
Then there's the fan themselves. Their input is not only considered, but prioritized under a practice On Location calls 'dream it, do it.'
“We go out to our customers and ask, who are your favorite WWE superstars? What are your interests outside of wrestling? What do you love about WWE? And we've actually created custom experiences for specific individuals because of that.”
For those looking to enhance their WrestleMania 41 experience, one popular event that will once again be taking place in Las Vegas is the Superstar Brunch.
It's opportunity for fans to have a more extended encounter with active roster members like WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. As well as legends like Rikishi and Mickie James.
“The ratio of Superstars to guests is literally one to 10," Nabatian said. "They rotate throughout the room and they actually sit down and eat together and have real conversations. It's not like a quick step and repeat photo. They are genuinely getting to know people.”
The connection between the talented men and women of WWE and their fanbase is genuine. Nabatian herself has witnessed countless moments over the years where Superstars like Cody Rhodes attends an event and just lights up with pure joy while chatting it up some of their biggest admirers.
"It’s amazing when WWE Superstars recognize me from previous events and share my content on social media," S. Sami from Brooklyn told The Takedown.
And it's not just the relationships with the talent that keeps the On Location regulars coming back to multiple events, it's each other.
The man simply known as the 'Green Shirt Guy' attends roughly 25 WWE shows every single year, "What's really awesome is meeting other fans from all over the world who are as passionate about WWE as I am."
Rene from Los Angeles plans to be at 10-12 events herself throughout 2025, including WrestleMania 41 where she'll have the chance to witness the kickoff party at Formula One Grand Prix Plaza with Cody Rhodes and play a round of Topgolf with The Miz.
"The best part is that these are family friendly events. There are whole families who get to share these experiences together," Rene said. "It can turn your experience from a one evening event into a whole day or weekend of joy and adrenaline. It's taking the time to not just enjoy the show for a few hours, but it gives you multiple experiences that get you out of your hotel and into the arms of these amazing cities & historic venues."
Then there's those extra special moments that cannot be replicated anywhere else. Backstage tours, production truck visits, and post-show press conference access with Superstar photo opportunities moments after they've achieved some of the biggest wins of the their careers.
"On Location truly stands out with the unique experiences they offer. It’s in a league of its own," S. Sami from Brooklyn said. "The team always asks for my feedback to make sure I'm enjoying each experience to the fullest."
Rachel Nabatian is personally excited to have John Cena in the mix for events this year ahead of what will be his final WrestleMania match. She can't wait to see how he interacts with the fans. As are many people, I'm sure, following his heel turn at Elimination Chamber.
When it comes to being live at the Grand Daddy of Them All, On Location customers receive the ultimate package that includes premium seating, in-ring photo opportunities and their own walkout onto the WrestleMania stage.
"We get a professional photographer on purpose so that people can just be in the moment instead of having their phones out and really immerse themselves and remember it," Nabatain said. "From our perspective, we should take all stress out of the equation as well. Which means hotel & transportation."
On Location offers single day Bronze Packages all the way up to the Elite Platinum Package as they really try to offer something that WWE fans of all income levels and afford and enjoy.
Limited packages for WrestleMania 41 are still available, but if Vegas just isn't in the cards for you this year, plans are already in the works for WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans. Plus, On Location will be on location at every major WWE event throughout the the year and beyond.
