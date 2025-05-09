Takedown Discussions: Can The WWE Women's Tag Team Division Be Saved?
WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is currently on a break from the company while she's overseas filming a movie, but she's not expected to be gone long.
When she does come back to television, she'll be returning to an extremely depleted field of competitors. No division has been struck worse by the latest rounds of WWE talent cuts than the Women's Tag Team Division.
Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Kayden Karter and Katana Chance were all cut from the main roster last Friday. They joined Carmella, Indi Hartwell, Blair Davenport, Elektra Lopez, Sonya Deville, Isla Dawn and others in being released from the company within the last few months. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill have been split up and Candice LeRae has not returned to television with Nia Jax.
It appears that Michin and B-Fab are going to teaming together for the foreseeable future and the Secret Hervice are an extremely solid team, but WWE has some work to do as the creative department is once again staring down a division that needs rebuilt from the ground up.
The Judgment Day are strong anchors but they need challengers. Does WWE still have the talent available to breathe new life into the Women's Tag Team Division? Spoiler alert, yes they do. And it really wouldn't take much. Just a little common sense and the will to do it.
