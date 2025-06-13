The IInspiration Talk Their Return To TNA Wrestling [Takedown Q&A]
The IInspiration are back in TNA Wrestling and they are ready to pick up right where they left off.
Career long best friends and tag team partners Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay made their surprise return to TNA earlier this month at Against All Odds, putting Ash and Heather By Elegance on notice in the process.
Lee and McKay took their first step toward earning a shot at the reigning TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions with a win over Brittnie Brooks & Missa Kate on Thursday's episode of TNA iMPACT.
It was the IInspiration's first match together in TNA Wrestling in well over three years and they looked as sharp as ever.
The Takedown on SI had the opportunity to briefly speak with Cassie and Jessica about their comeback to pro wrestling, what made now the right time to return and whether or not an NXT appearance could be in the works. You can read our entire Q&A below:
The following Q&A session has been edited for length and clarity.
The Takedown on SI: First off, welcome back ladies. After three years away from TNA, what made now the right time to come back to a major wrestling promotion? And what made TNA Wrestling the right place?
Cassie Lee: TNA is the right place for us as when we stepped away three years ago, it was from TNA. We really enjoyed our time there & loved the people & performers we were able to grow into. So, it only felt right to make our return to TNA. Now is the right time as we both have our families set up at home. We stepped away to start our families & have loved getting to spend every moment with them.
The Takedown on SI: Prior to you surprise appearance at Against All Odds, you both stepped back into the ring with one another at Prestige Nothing to Lose back in April. How did it feel to be back after 2-3 years away?
Jessica McKay: It was absolutely incredible to get back in the ring at Prestige this past April, it had been three years since Cassie and I had had a tag team match together, and honestly we were ready for it.
We’ve been training since last October at an amazing wrestling school in Orlando - Flatbacks and immediately starting brain storming gear ideas and how we can make this run better than ever. We have been having so much fun and want to keep up that momentum.
The Takedown on SI: The two of you have been synonymous with each other for much of your careers. Was it always the plan to take time off and then return together?
Cassie Lee: Yes, literally from our earliest years when we began training together in Sydney, Australia, we have been side by side on this ride. We didn't particularly have a plan in place for our return when we stepped back. We had no idea if we would even return. Three years is a long time, plenty of time to be forgotten in an industry that moves so fast. That's why we were ecstatic to the reaction we received from the live crowd & online community after our return at Against All Odds.
TNA had a record number of subscriptions on TNA Plus that night, which fills us with joy that more & more people can enjoy watching it. To experience things like this together is our dream come true. Not many best friends get to achieve their dreams together.
The Takedown on SI: The landscape of women’s wrestling has only continued to explode these past few years. Did watching that growth and the new stars emerge fuel your hunger to return now?
Jessica McKay: Absolutely! Like you mentioned, the landscape of women’s wrestling has changed so much over the last few years, and not just in America, but around the world. It’s incredibly empowering to see so many women getting opportunities in the business.
We want to match that energy and continue to grow women’s wrestling around the world.
The Takedown on SI: What do you hope to accomplish with this run in TNA?
Cassie Lee: We have our eyes set strongly on the Knockouts Tag Titles. We took so much pride in guiding the women's tag division three years ago & that hasn't changed. We are so passionate about tag team wrestling & fight so hard for the women to be in the spotlight. It will forever be our goal to be the standard of women's tag team wrestling & that mission continues.
The Takedown on SI: While you're main focus is on the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, would you be open to a return to NXT if TNA's new partnership with provides you that opportunity?
Jessica McKay: We learned so much at our time in NXT and the women’s roster there now is so talented so it would definitely be a full circle moment for us.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (6/13/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Two AEW Wrestlers Announced For American Gladiators Reboot Hosted By The Miz
The Undertaker Reveals 'Terrifying' Heart Surgery After WWE WrestleMania 41