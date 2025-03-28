Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Fires Back At Mom's Claims, Comes With Receipts
Hulk Hogan's estranged daughter Brooke is attempting to bring clarity to a messy public blowup.
Earlier this week, Hogan's ex-wife Linda slammed him verbally, calling him a liar and a sex addict. The viral post brought more attention to a family full of turmoil dating back nearly two decades that has led to multitudes of public blowups.
Late Thursday night, Hogan's daughter Brooke took to Instagram, where she addressed the gossip going around the family.
In the lengthy post, she notes she was "extremely" verbally and mentally abused since she was a child, and that some of that abuse turned physical. She said was not pointing those accusations at either of her parents, but acknowledged she was estranged from both of them.
“I’ve been ASKED to defend poor behavior to the public and have done so out of love. Only to find I was misinformed, manipulated, and lied to,” she said. “Still to this day I face constant ridicule for those poor decisions of others. I’ve watched others benefit financially off my suffering and embarrassment caused by their selfish behavior.”
Brooke once again posted to Instagram on Friday, responding to her mother's accusation that they haven't seen each other in nearly eight years and had never even met her husband, former NHL player Steven Oleksy. She responded with a photo receipt of them at lunch together, and then proceeded to emphatically address the situation for good.
(Swipe to the second photo)
"I showed compassion for her in my post. At this point, I think her response says more about her than it does about me," she said.
The family used to star together on the VH1 reality show "Hogan Knows Best," and Brooke was featured prominently on TNA television when her father was involved with creative. She has not spoken with him in several years, and did not attend his most recent wedding in 2023.
