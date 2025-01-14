Hulk Hogan Teases Donald Trump Presidential Inauguration Appearance
Hulk Hogan has had quite a week. Next week might be even bigger.
Hogan appeared at last Monday's Raw on Netflix debut at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California where he was promptly boo'ed by the majority of the audience in attendance. This wasn't the first time; Hogan has been boo'ed at previous WWE events (notably WrestleMania 37 in Florida) in recent years.
Hogan started receiving these responses to a large degree after it was revealed in 2015 that he had made racist comments in the past. The audience responses have further intensified with Hogan becoming more involved in the U.S. political scene.
However, Hogan teased during a Monday night appearance on FOX News that he might appear at an event next week where he would likely receive a much more positive reaction: Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.
Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, Hogan promoted his new Real American Beer (which has officially partnered with WWE) and conveyed his excitement for Trump's second inauguration. Hogan and Trump's relationship goes back to the 1980s when Trump, a longtime wrestling fan, was part of hosting two WrestleManias in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Chugging a beer on air, Hogan told Watters that he was excited about "getting our country back" and said that he believes a "dark cloud" has been lifted.
When asked about what he will doing on January 20, the day of the inauguration, Hogan replied, "Well, there’s a little birdie that says I might just be there pulling a few shenanigans, brother."
Later, Hogan added, "I've got my Trump pump back on and I’m gonna be ridin’ dirty all the way to that inauguration. I cannot wait for him to be sworn in, brother! It’s a new day, it’s a new country, and we’re gonna make America great again because we’ve got a real American president, brother!”
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Corey Graves Slams WWE With Social Post After Move Back To NXT Commentary
WWE Rumors: Two Names Could Be Responsible For Jade Cargill Backstage Attack
Hulk Hogan Reportedly Scheduled To Appear At Another Upcoming WWE Event
WWE Royal Rumble Ticket Sales Surged After John Cena Confirmed His Appearance