Kazuchika Okada Says New Japan Should Break From Tradition At Wrestle Kingdom 20

Wrestle Kingdom is the biggest event on the New Japan Pro Wrestling calendar every year, but the 20th iteration of the show that goes down on January 4 in 2026 is going to be even bigger than usual.

Why?

New Japan legend and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi, is scheduled to have his final match on the show. Tanahashi was a main figure in the revival of New Japan Pro Wrestling and is currently the President of the company. Like John Cena in WWE, Tanahashi has spent 2025 on a retirement tour that has brought him to different wrestling promotions around the world.

On the retirement tour, Tanahashi has gone toe-to-toe with some current big stars and nostalgia stars, but the question was, like it is with Cena, who is going to be his final opponent. That question was answered this weekend.

After Tanahashi's match on Saturday, Kazuchika Okada entered the ring and went face-to-face with his former rival. Okada then revealed that he would be the one to face Tanahashi in his final match at Wrestle Kingdom 20.

Hiroshi Tanahashi's final match deserves the main event of Wrestle Kingdom

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. David Finlay in G1 Climax 35 | New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Tanahashi and Okada have wrestled in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom on three different occasions. If it's up to Okada, their match should break tradition in New Japan and be the main event this time around, even if the world championship isn't on the line.

During an interview with Tokyo Sports, Okada said that he agrees that the world title should always be the main event, except in this case.

"I’ve always said the IWGP should be the main event, but this is different. If it’s me, it’s gotta be the main event, right? Mr. Tanahashi is also a veteran of New Japan and I feel it would be unfair for other wrestlers to compete after him." Kazuchika Okada (h/t Fightful)

Okada addressed how this match being the main event would impact the world title match, which is set to feature Konosuke Takeshita defending against Yota Tsuji. Okada said that not being the main event is a good learning experience.

Wrestle Kingdom 20 takes place inside the Tokyo Dome on January 4. It's the signature stadium event for New Japan Pro Wrestling each year. Wrestle Kingdom 20 is on pace to break Tokyo Dome crowd records for the company.

Kazuchika Okada is the current AEW Unified Champion. He's in The Don Callis Family and is in the middle of a quiet rivalry with fellow faction member, Takeshita.

