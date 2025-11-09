AEW Reportedly Showing Interest In Former WWE ID Talent
AEW President Tony Khan may have his eye on a former WWE ID talent.
22-year-old independent performer Zayda Steel opted out of her WWE ID contract last month in order to pursue other career opportunities, and that decision could land her where the best wrestle.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that those within All Elite Wrestling are showing interest in Steel, but as of this writing, no contract has apparently been offered.
"We're told that contact was made sometime in October between AEW and Steel, but that she wasn't signed as of then, and hadn't been as of this past week," Ross Sapp wrote in his report. "Under the terms of WWE ID's deals, WWE has matching rights if any company wants to sign the ID contracted talent. However, Steel is no longer under that deal, so that wouldn't apply."
Steel was announced as one of the first signings to the WWE ID program in the fall of 2024, and ended up working nine EVOLVE matches as part of that contract. She also competed in WWE ID-tied matches in GCW and APAC. She has yet to make an appearance of any kind for AEW in her young career.
Her last match came back on October 10 when she wrestled Indi Hartwell for the House of Glory Women's Title at HOG With Glory Comes Pride 2025. Hartwell was successful in defending her title that night.
Will Zayda Steel become All Elite?
If AEW has been chatting with Steel, it would not be surprising to see her make an appearance or two for Ring of Honor, or even an episode of Collision in the near future.
MORE: AEW Collision Results (11/8/25): Blood And Guts Advantages Determined, Fletcher Retains
Tony Khan will often bring in independent performers for enhancement matches, or more competitive tryout matches. Maya World and Hyan lost a quick tag team bout to Tay Melo and Anna Jay this past Saturday night in Houston.
That match was originally supposed to feature former WWE Superstar Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize, but they reportedly did not agree with the booking assignment and walked out prior to Collision going on the air. You can read more about that story here.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
Two Championship Matches, CM Punk Appearance Set For November 10 WWE Raw
TKO President Suggests WWE Could 'Move On' From Certain Premium Live Events
Hip-Hop Star Westside Gunn Speaks Out On Being Removed From WWE Raw
Aleister Black Discusses Trust For Triple H And WWE Creative Process [Exclusive]
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com