AEW Reportedly Showing Interest In Former WWE ID Talent

AEW President Tony Khan may have his eye on a former WWE ID talent.

22-year-old independent performer Zayda Steel opted out of her WWE ID contract last month in order to pursue other career opportunities, and that decision could land her where the best wrestle.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that those within All Elite Wrestling are showing interest in Steel, but as of this writing, no contract has apparently been offered.

Zayda Steel is wrestling Indi Hartwell at House of Glory! pic.twitter.com/eLNgLqHDHq — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) October 11, 2025

"We're told that contact was made sometime in October between AEW and Steel, but that she wasn't signed as of then, and hadn't been as of this past week," Ross Sapp wrote in his report. "Under the terms of WWE ID's deals, WWE has matching rights if any company wants to sign the ID contracted talent. However, Steel is no longer under that deal, so that wouldn't apply."

Steel was announced as one of the first signings to the WWE ID program in the fall of 2024, and ended up working nine EVOLVE matches as part of that contract. She also competed in WWE ID-tied matches in GCW and APAC. She has yet to make an appearance of any kind for AEW in her young career.

Her last match came back on October 10 when she wrestled Indi Hartwell for the House of Glory Women's Title at HOG With Glory Comes Pride 2025. Hartwell was successful in defending her title that night.

Will Zayda Steel become All Elite?

Zayda Steel | Zayda Steel X Account - Flood Shot

If AEW has been chatting with Steel, it would not be surprising to see her make an appearance or two for Ring of Honor, or even an episode of Collision in the near future.

MORE: AEW Collision Results (11/8/25): Blood And Guts Advantages Determined, Fletcher Retains

Tony Khan will often bring in independent performers for enhancement matches, or more competitive tryout matches. Maya World and Hyan lost a quick tag team bout to Tay Melo and Anna Jay this past Saturday night in Houston.

That match was originally supposed to feature former WWE Superstar Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize, but they reportedly did not agree with the booking assignment and walked out prior to Collision going on the air. You can read more about that story here.

