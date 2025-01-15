Marketing Mishap Between The Rock's UFL and United States Army Reportedly Settled
Millions of fans around the world know The Rock as not just one of the most successful pro wrestlers in WWE history, but that Dwayne Johnson has ventured into avenues across Hollywood and business as well.
One of his recently scrutinized endeavors, however, appears to have reached a resolution.
Front Office Sports reports the U.S. Army has settled a marketing money quarrel with Johnson and his United Football League (UFL) over unpublished social media posts stemming from a partnership between the entities. The parties are not expected to work together this coming season, per FOS.
Johnson is a partner in league ownership, which is a merged effort from the former USFL and Vince McMahon's XFL.
Military.com reported in July the Army had struck an $11 million marketing agreement with Johnson and the UFL, which was intended to pull in new recruits. However, internal documents expressed concern the agreement may have actually cost the Army recruits instead. Johnson was reportedly supposed to serve as some form of a spokesman for the Army through the deal, but he was said to have not fulfilled his end of the agreement by failing to reach a quota on social media posts as part of the partnership.
The initial Military.com piece noted internal documents projected the Army lost approximately 38 recruits as a result of the campaign. Johnson was reportedly tabbed to post five pieces of content to his social media pages, each carrying an estimated value of around $1 million. He instead posted just two. According to the report, the Army wanted $6 million back in return for the unfulfilled posts.
The timing is particularly notable, as the UFL season schedule begins towards the end of March, and as WrestleMania season is in full swing. The Rock, of course, was a critical piece of the WrestleMania XL build, introducing his "Final Boss" character and tagging with Roman Reigns on the Saturday show against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Much of his schedule at the time was dedicated to WWE's build for the show.
MORE: The Latest on The Rock & WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair
“In terms of The Rock, it’s unfortunate he was pulled away at a time when we expected him to be present with us to create content for his social media channels,” a spokesperson for Gen. George, Col. Dave Butler, told Military.com this summer. “But we’re working with the UFL to rebalance the contract. The Rock remains a good partner to the Army.”
UFL President Russ Brandon recently indicated to FOS the situation had been remedied.
“We have great relationships still with the Army, you know, General George and Colonel Butler and that whole team,” Brandon told the outlet, indicating the situation had been settled. “I think we worked through all that and I think we’re all in a good place.”
“The Army was not ever trying to get money back from the UFL,” Army marketing spokesperson Laura DeFrancisco noted to FOS, also denying any dispute. “This was a contract—an entity is paid for services rendered upon completion of a contract, not before.”
The Rock recently appeared on the WWE Raw on Netflix debut show, alongside the following night's NXT New Year's Evil program. There are conflicting reports whether he will appear at WrestleMania this year.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
John Cena Reveals Plans To Win WWE Royal Rumble And Break World Title Record At WrestleMania
Logan Paul Challenges Bad Bunny To Future WWE Match
Chelsea Green Responds To WWE Fans Wanting Rematch Against Penta
John Cena Explains Why He Had To Win Most Of His WWE Matches