New AEW Event Teased In Recent Trademark Filing
Is there a new AEW special on the horizon?
After an action-packed AEW Dynasty pay-per-view last week in Philadelphia, things have heated up on the road to Wednesday’s “Spring Breakthru” edition of Dynamite and Thursday’s Collision. Both events will take place in Boston.
Tony Khan has regularly used themed episodes of AEW television throughout the year, and a new trademark filing suggests he may be planning another this summer.
AEW filed a trademark for “AEW Summer Blockbuster” on April 14, with the description hinting at a possible themed Dynamite or new event:
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events.- AEW Summer Blockbuster Trademark
Upcoming pay-per-view events include Double or Nothing on May 25, All In on July 12, and the recently announced AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24 in London.
This week’s edition of Dynamite will surpass WCW Nitro as the longest-running weekly primetime wrestling show in the history of the TNT and TBS networks.
The show will feature The Opps vs. The Death Riders for the AEW Trios Championships, The Gates of Agony vs. The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Tag Team Championships, three Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matches, and more.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Major Rumors On Mariah May's AEW Status And Potential WWE Future
Tony Khan Responds To AEW Booking Criticism As Dynamite Surpasses WCW Nitro's TV Run (Exclusive)
WWE Announces New Cody Rhodes Podcast