NFL Star George Kittle Claims He'll Be At WrestleMania 41
NFL star and San Francisco 49ers tight end, George Kittle, says he's going to be at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
The star was asked about WrestleMania during a media appearance with Yahoo Sports this week and confirmed he'd be there in some capacity.
"I'll be there in Las Vegas. I'm there."- Kittle on WrestleMania 41 (h/t Fightful)
Kittle has been an outspoken pro wrestling fan and has actively participated with WWE at a WrestleMania before. At WrestleMania 39, The Miz was the official host of the event and he ended up crushing Miz with a clothesline during Miz's impromptu match against Pat McAfee. McAfee would end up winning the bout.
Kittle has also appeared in the audience as a guest celebrity during various episodes of WWE television.
This year's WrestleMania 41 event will air live on Peacock from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time, but both Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair will have world championship matches on the show.
Both Jey and Charlotte won their respective Royal Rumble matches last weekend and now get to pick the champion they want to face. Jey has teased matches with both Gunther and Cody Rhodes. Charlotte Flair had verbal encounters with Rhea Ripley, Guilia, and Tiffany Stratton this week. Neither star has officially made their pick.
