Latest Update On Reported Issues Between Drew McIntyre And LA Knight
This week's edition of WWE SmackDown saw LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Jimmy Uso work a triple threat match to quality for the Elimination Chamber.
Two of the names in that match had some very real issues over the last week. As has been reported, McIntyre was said to be frustrated over the way that his elimination in last Saturday's Royal Rumble match went down.
According to various reports, McIntyre was supposed to be eliminated prior to Logan Paul's entrance. However, the pacing got slowed down due to some spots that LA Knight was involved with, causing McIntyre to erupt in anger backstage and leave the venue in negative spirits.
MORE: WWE SmackDown Results (2/7/24): McIntyre, Belair and Bliss Qualify for Elimination Chamber, Solo Sikoa Returns!
After word leaked about what had happened, WWE decided to play off of the real-life situation and book the two of them in the triple threat match on SmackDown this week. According to a report from Fightful Select, both men were professional and put the issue to rest.
LA Knight cut a promo before the match on SmackDown where he talked about how it's alright to cry if you're a boy or a man, which apparently was a from-the-heart comment but also doubled as a reference to McIntyre, who he called a big baby. Knight also referenced "getting his stuff in" during the promo.
The Fightful report notes the two men worked pretty snug and physical in the ring, though nobody was too banged up afterward, nor were there any hard feelings. WWE had no concern about the two being able to set apart their differences in order to work the SmackDown match together, and the company saw the match as an opportunity to play off of the real situation that leaked to the media.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Kevin Owens Signs New 5-Year Contract With WWE
Latest WWE Roster Cuts Include Isla Dawn, Giovanni Vinci & Former Tag Team Champions
Booker T Says The Undertaker Is Doing A "Hell Of A Job" As A Coach On WWE LFG (Exclusive)
How Harley Cameron Parlayed Vocal Talents And Medical Condition Into Master Puppetry Skills [Exclusive]