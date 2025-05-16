Nikki Bella And Artem Chingvintsev's Divorce Settlement Details Revealed
Nikki Bella (Nikki Garcia) and Artem Chingvintsev have finalized their divorce.
The couple's split began back in August of last year after news broke about a domestic violence call from the couple's home in Napa County, California. Records obtained by People that day revealed Chingvintsev was arrested and charged with corporal injury to a spouse. He was later released on $25,000 bail.
A slew of additional details would be revealed over the following months detailing the incident, their relationship, and finally steps taken toward their divorce. And now that their divorce has been finalized, TMZ has obtained legal documents that includes details of the settlement.
According to the documents, a judge has ordered Nikki to pay Artem $3,500 per month in child support for their son, Matteo, while she will also be on the hook for a $200,000 payment by the end of the year, split into two lump sums of $100,000 each.
In addition, Bella will also be responsible for Matteo's speach therapy bills. However, they will split the cost of the boy's extracurricular activities. Matteo will split major holidays with his parents, alternating each year.
Finally, Nikki will take control of her trusts that include Stephanie Nicole Garcia Entertainment, her entertainment company, as well as Bonita Bonita, the wine brand she shares with her sister, Brie.
