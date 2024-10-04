Nikki Bella (Garcia) Granted Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev
On Monday, Nikki Bella (real name Nikki Garcia) was granted a restraining order against husband Artem Chigvintsev.
As reported by TMZ, a judge signed off on the order after she submitted a sworn declaration detailing what Chigvintsev did to her.
In her statement, she explains how he "tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present."
Garcia claims that Chigvintsev was triggered because her son's English muffin was not toasted correctly and began shouting at her about making him a picky eater. She goes on to say she felt so "overwhelmed by Artem yelling at her, she threw Matteo's toddler-sized 7 shoes toward Artem."
In response, Garcia claims Artem grabbed Matteo and ran upstairs. She followed and as she tried to get in, Artem opened the door and tackled her outside the room. She says he grabbed her and held her to the ground for what felt like 30 seconds. She says as she tried to enter again, Chigvintsev pushed her across the hall into their bedroom, forcing her to the bathroom floor with his hands near her sternum pressing down, saying she felt like she was suffocating.
In granting the order, the judge has prohibited Chigvintsev from coming in contact or within 100 yards of the family, including their home. The only exception being court ordered child visits.
Nikki Bella's reps provided TMZ with the following statement:
“Due to the incident that led to Artem’s arrest on August 29, 2024, Nikki has decided to file for a temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order to protect herself and her son. Although Nikki requested that the Napa District Attorney not file charges against Artem as she did not want him to go to jail, he must still be held accountable for his actions, and Nikki and her son must be protected. Nikki’s number one priority has always been the wellbeing of her son. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received and continues to ask for privacy for her and her family during this difficult time.”
If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text "Start" to 88788.
