Nikki Bella's Husband Artem Chigvintsev Won't Face Criminal Charges
Nikki Bella's soon-to-be ex-husband will not be facing criminal charges after being arrested back in August for domestic violence.
The Napa County District Attorney's office released a statement today saying they declined to file criminal charges after a "thorough review" of the investigation and evidence was presented.
“Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced today that her office has declined to
file criminal charges against Artem Chigvintsev, age 42, in connection with his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence. The decision to not file charges against Mr. Chigvintsev was made after a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA’s Office.
"While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence.
MORE: Nikki Bella & Artem Chingvintsev Spotted Together For First Time Since Arrest And Split
“We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.
"The Napa County District Attorney's Office does not typically issue press releases when it declines to file charges against any given individual; however, did so for this case due to the intense media interest it has received since Mr. Chigvintsev's arrest."
The saga began back in late August when news broke that Chingvintsev was arrested and booked after police responded to a domestic violence call. A couple weeks later, Nikki Bella (Garcia) filed for divorce and for custody of their four year old son, Matteo.