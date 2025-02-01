Major AJ Styles Update Ahead Of Royal Rumble 2025
Rumors are heating up surrounding tonight's WWE Royal Rumble event in Indianapolis, Indiana.
All kinds of names are being rumored for the men's and women's Rumble matches, and we've got an update on a major name for the men's match — AJ Styles.
According to Fightful Select, Styles is in town. It's uknown whether he will actually be competing in the Rumble at this point in time as there's always the chance he could just be visiting. However, his name has been discussed previously as a possibility for the Royal Rumble, so this is a story worth following.
Styles, a former world champion, has been out of action since October 4th. He wrestled Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown and suffered a Lisfranc injury.
He had wrestled at several live events leading up to that match, though his last televised match prior to October was his title match against Cody Rhodes at Clash At The Castle in June.
Styles famously made his WWE debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble match, one of the best surprise entrants in the history of the event. His debut occurred just weeks after Styles wrestled Shinsuke Nakamura at NJPW's WrestleKingdom event in the Tokyo Dome.
