The Rock Is Reportedly Set To Open The First-Ever WWE Raw On Netflix
The Rock will reportedly have the esteemed honor of being the WWE superstar to open the first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Fightful Select is reporting that The Great One will open the show ahead of the Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa Tribal Combat Match. The main event tonight is scheduled to be Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk.
Tonight's WWE Raw debut on Netflix has attracted various past talents including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Stephanie McMahon, and others. There is no word as to whether or not any of those stars will appear on the show.
The WWE Raw premiere on Netflix emanates live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in addition to Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre. John Cena and Logan Paul are scheduled to appear as well.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (01/06/24): Start Time, Date, Match Card, How to Watch & More
The Rock Confirms His Status For WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Monday Night
Becky Lynch's Return & More Potential Surprises For The WWE Raw Netflix Premiere
Netflix Reveals What Viewership Success Looks Like For WWE Raw