WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (01/06/24): Start Time, Date, Match Card, How to Watch & More
Tonight's the night.
The WWE on Netflix era officially kicks-off as Monday Night Raw debuts on the streaming giant live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has booked a card worthy of a Premium Live Event, headlined by CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat.
Liv Morgan will also defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre battles Jey Uso and major appearances by John Cena, The Rock and Logan Paul have all been announced. Just imagine what Triple H has up his sleeve that hasn't been announced.
Here's everything we know about the big Raw on Netflix Premiere:
CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins finally settle their differences in the ring
It's a match that's over a decade in the making. CM Punk and Seth Rollins despise one another, as if that wasn't made abundantly clear during their promo exchange last week on Raw, but the time for talking is over. Don't expect some technical wrestling masterpiece out of these two. This is going to be an ugly, and potentially, bloody fight fueled by unbridled hatred.
Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa battle for control of the Bloodline
Solo Sikoa has been walking around for months claiming to be the Tribal Chief of the Bloodline. He may wear the sacred Ula Fala around his neck, but he did not earn that right. He'll have the opportunity to do just that tonight when he battles Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat. Will the OTC be able to win back his seat at the Head of the Table, or will he be forced to acknowledge Solo Sikoa? What role will The Rock play in such a high stakes match-up for the future of his family?
Will Jey Uso be Drew McIntyre's next victim?
Drew McIntyre is hellbent on eradicating anyone and everyone that has seemingly forgiven Roman Reigns for all of his past transgressions. The Scottish Warrior returned from a brief hiatus after Hell in a Cell with a hitlist. After taking out Sami Zayn multiple times, 'Main Event' Jey Uso now finds himself in McIntyre's crosshairs. Much to his credit, Jey isn't backing down from the fight.
Can Mami climb back on top of the Women's Division?
Liv Morgan has run the Raw Women's Division for 226 days and counting, but her run as Women's World Champion may be in serious danger as she faces Rhea Ripley one last time with the title on the line. Will Mami finally be able to win back the Championship she never lost and avenge the multiple injuries she suffered at the hands of the Judgment Day? Or will Liv Morgan once again stand tall?
Who will Rey Mysterio choose as his partner?
Rey Mysterio has an upcoming tag team match with the New Day and he's been given the chance to choose his partner. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are under the impression that he'll select a member of the LWO, but what if Mysterio decides to make a splash and pick a total surprise? Someone he knows well from their days on the indie circuit. Could this be where Penta El Zero Miedo makes his rumored WWE debut?
Logan Paul returns to WWE
After teasing his retirement from pro wrestling, the Maverick is coming back to WWE and has major goals in mind. Logan Paul let the world know at the Raw on Netflix Kick-off Show that he has his sights set on becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Paul will grace the WWE Universe with his presence tonight in Los Angeles where we may find out the first step in his master plan.
John Cena kicks-off his 2025 retirement tour
Last but certainly not least, John Cena officially kicks off his 2025 retirement tour with an appearance Monday night at the Intuit Dome. The 16-time World Champion has already declared for the Men's Royal Rumble Match. What he has in store for the big Netflix debut is anyone's guess. What may be more intriguing however, is whether or not anyone decides to interrupt him.
How to Watch WWE Raw on Netflix Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is officially the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw on Netflix Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT
Where is WWE Raw on Netflix:
WWE Raw on Netflix will take place from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.
When is WWE Raw on Netflix:
Date: January 6, 2025
WWE Raw on Netflix Match Card:
CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat
Drew McIntyre vs. 'Main Event' Jey Uso
Liv Morgan defends her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley
Rey Mysterio needs to choose a partner to face New Day
Logan Paul debuts as newest member of the Raw roster
John Cena kicks-off his 2025 retirement tour
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Rock Confirms His Status For WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Monday Night
Becky Lynch's Return & More Potential Surprises For The WWE Raw Netflix Premiere
Triple H Gives Update On Stephanie McMahon, Teases A WWE Raw On Netflix Appearance