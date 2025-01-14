WWE Backlash Will Not Be In Mexico, Despite Bad Bunny's Claim
Pop star Bad Bunny claimed during an interview with Rolling Stone that WWE Backlash was headed for Mexico, but new reporting indicates that is not the case.
Bad Bunny spoke about his time in WWE and his desire to return for at least one more match during the interview. He also made mention of the upcoming Backlash PLE, claiming it would occur in Mexico. However, PWInsider has confirmed with multiple sources in WWE that Backlash will not be held in Mexico.
The belief is that Bad Bunny saw an erroneous report from a fake WrestleVotes account on X that falsely tweeted out this information back on December 24th.
In the interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny said, "We were there until we could bring WWE to Puerto Rico. And man, I actually feel like it was good for them and for everyone, because I saw that last year Backlash was in France, now it’s going to Mexico. They saw that it worked.”
It's not out of the question that a future WWE PLE could be held in Mexico. With WWE holding more major events internationally, a show in a country that is so highly regarded for its history with professional wrestling would be a great move.
Rey Mysterio spoke about the possibility of a WWE PLE in Mexico in an interview with Bleacher Report last year.
“I’m hoping that it happens in the next three years. I think my people deserve something as good as a PLE. I’m truly hoping. We have a huge stadium over there, Estadio Azteca, which I believe is being remodeled this year. I think the fans would go crazy," Mysterio said.
