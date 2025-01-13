Jon Moxley Makes Hilarious Statement About Cincinnati Chili
Fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, dairy, and Cincinnati chili? If you're AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, that's exactly right.
During an interview with the Cincinnati Enquirer ahead of the Maximum Carnage AEW Dynamite event on Wednesday night, Moxley and Renee Paquette spoke about their relationship with the famous chili now that they live in Cincinnati.
Moxley says that it's one of the food groups.
“When you grow up here, it’s like a food group," Moxley said of the Skyline Chili. "I've experimented with ways to … make meat with the (Skyline and Gold Star seasoning packets from the grocery store). So I’ll make a pork chop that tastes like Skyline, or like chicken or steak, or whatever.”
Renee Paquette said that she tried making her own Skyline Chili, but was unsuccessful. “I did not know what I was doing – I wasn’t sure if it was right, if I was doing things accurately,” Paquette sad, “I’m adding chocolate, I’m adding all of these spices.” During the interview, she confirmed that her Skyline order was a four-way with onions.
MORE: Moxley vs. Paquette? The AEW World Champion And Announcer Live In A House Divided
Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs in his hometown on Wednesday night at AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage. Hobbs won the men's Casino Gauntlet last week on Dynamite to earn his shot at the title.
Other announced matches for the show include Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage, Private Party & Mark Briscoe vs. The Hurt Syndicate, and the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match with the winner earning a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.
Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to win the AEW World Championship at Wrestle Dream last year. He's a four time AEW World Champion and currently the leader of The Death Riders faction.
