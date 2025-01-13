Bad Bunny Potentially Reveals Backlash PLE Location, Wants One More Match
Bad Bunny wants one more go around in a WWE ring and this time, he wants to put his life at risk.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny spoke about his time in WWE and what keeps him wanting to return. He also revealed that WWE Backlash would be heading to Mexico.
"I want to do it one more time," Bad Bunny said of wrestling with WWE. "I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother. When? I don’t know. We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when, I don’t know. I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically.
"But man, just like in music, I do this to get better and to do something different. Sometimes, I say, “I’m going to quit everything and just do wrestling full time.” I feel like in wrestling, I just go sporadically as a celebrity. I’m going to go full time and be a heel. That’s what I’d love. [Laughs.] I was always a fan of the villains more than the good guys."
MORE: WWE Shop Already Selling Penta Merchandise Ahead Of Debut
Bad Bunny made his WWE debut in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37. He teamed with Damian Priest and defeated The Miz and John Morrison. He also wrestled Damian Priest in a singles match at the Backlash PLE in 2023. That match was contested under Street Fight rules and Bad Bunny was victorious. Bad Bunny's entrance at that event is one of the more memorable wrestling entrances in the last decade.
Bad Bunny also dished on some WWE news during his chat and said that like Puerto Rico, Mexico would be getting an upcoming Backlash PLE.
"What can I tell you? It was nice. We were there until we could bring WWE to Puerto Rico. And man, I actually feel like it was good for them and for everyone, because I saw that last year Backlash was in France, now it’s going to Mexico. They saw that it worked."- Bad Bunny to RS on Backlash
WWE has not officially announced where this year's Backlash will take place. It hasn't officially announced any dates with Bad Bunny either.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (01/13/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
Two Huge Matches Announced For Next Week's Episode Of WWE Smackdown
Eagles Star Quinyon Mitchell Uses Triple H's Pedigree To Celebrate Interception In Win Over Packers
Latest On Malakai Black's Rumored AEW Departure & Possible Return To WWE