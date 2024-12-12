WWE Rumors: Charlotte Flair May Be Back For Saturday Night's Main Event
Charlotte Flair is a name that's been very hot in the rumor mill lately.
The Queen has been out of action for over a year now after she tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus in a match with Asuka last December on SmackDown.
Recent reports suggested that Charlotte was expected back on WWE programming by the Royal Rumble, but the latest rumblings on her status say that she'll be back much quicker than February 1.
Wrestling insider X account WrestleVotes Thursday said that the multi-time Women's Champion could be back in the mix as soon as this weekend for Saturday Night's Main Event.
The belief for some time is that both Charlotte and Becky Lynch would return to WWE programming in time for WrestleMania season. There's no concrete timeline for The Man to come back around yet as she is technically still a free agent.
Lynch did attend the WWE Netflix event earlier this month but there's been no update on her reaching a new deal for her to return to the ring, although, her presence promoting the Raw premiere coming up on January 6 is obviously a good sign that something is in the works.
We'll continue to keep you posted on any information that becomes available regarding Charlotte Flair and/or Becky Lynch.
