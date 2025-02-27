WWE Rumors: Internal Feelings Of Three Hour Smackdown, Jade Cargill Update
WWE moving its Smackdown television property from two hours to three hours has yielded some dislike from those inside the company.
A new report by WrestleVotes indicates that several internal figures with WWE dont like the three hour format of Smackdown because the quality of the show has dipped throughout the last few months.
The brand officially moved to three hours at the start of 2025 on January 3. The show switched from airing on Fox to the USA Network last fall.
In another WrestleVotes report, it's said that Jade Cargill has been cleared for action and will be returning to the company soon. Cargill has been away from WWE healing from a previously undisclosed injury. She was written off television with a "who done it" attack angle that saw her smashed through a car windshield.
WWE has hyped that story on both Raw and Smackdown with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as hinted culprits. When Cargill was taken out and off television, she was a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Bianca Belair. With Cargill out of action, Naomi stepped in and took her place alongside Belair.
This week on Raw, Belair and Naomi lost the tag team titles to Morgan and Rodriguez.
