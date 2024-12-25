Who Is Stone Cold Steve Austin's Wife, Kristin Austin?
Starting his career in 1989, Stone Cold Steve Austin went on to be one of the most popular and recognizable pro wrestlers in the history of the business. Widely regarded as the face of "The Attitude Era" of WWE, Austin rose to prominence in the mid-1990s, becoming a six-time WWE Champion with a record-setting three wins in the Royal Rumble Match.
While most fans know a lot about "The Texas Rattlesnake," many fans might not know about Austin's personal life and his current wife. Tying the knot in 2009, Kristin Austin has become a big part of Stone Cold's life during his post-retirement period.
Here is everything you need to know about Stone Cold Steve Austin's wife, Kristin Austin.
Kristin Austin's background
Kristin Austin's maiden name is Kristin Feres. She was born in the United States, but there isn't much information available about the rest of her early life, including her parents or siblings.
Kristin seems to be extremely confidential about her private life and outside of a few red carpet appearances with her husband, prefers to stay away from the limelight. Kristin works on the Broken Skull Ranch 2.0, which is Austin's farm in Nevada.
How Kristin Austin met Steve Austin
Kristin met Steve Austin at some point during the 2000s when she worked as a ring announcer for WWE. Meeting on a vacation with other wrestlers, the two became acquainted and the relationship blossomed from there. They dated before getting married at a private ceremony in 2009. Steve and Kristin Austin have been married for 15 years as of this writing.
How Kristin supports Stone Cold Steve Austin's career
While avoiding the limelight herself, Kristin Austin has appeared next to her husband at various public appearances, including his movie premieres over the years. Austin has often credited his wife for helping him to turn around his life. She assists Steve with the Broken Skull Ranch and helps to balance his busy work life.
Steve Austin's exes
Despite the lengthy partnership with Kristin, this is not the first high profile relationship or marriage for the WWE Hall of Famer. From a relationship that became a wrestling storyline to a former WWE Diva, here are Steve Austin's exes.
Kathryn Burrhus
Becoming high school sweethearts in their teens, Steve Austin was first married to Kathryn Burrhus from 1990 to 1992. Burrhus was an actress and professional wrestler. This first marriage would have an impact on Austin's wrestling career during the early stages.
Jeanie Clarke (Lady Blossom)
Jeanie Clarke, better known as pro wrestling manager and author Lady Blossom, is the second wife of Steve Austin. Getting married in 1992, the couple went on to have three children together. Their first daughter, Stephanie Williams, was born the same year of their wedding, while their second daughter, Loren Williams, was born in 1994. After signing with WWE in 1995, the couple would then have their third daughter, Cassidy, who was born in 1996.
Steve and Jeanie met each other after Austin trained and worked with Clarke's ex-husband Chris Adams as part of World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW). The couple was involved in a memorable feud with Adams and Austin's ex-wife Burrhus that helped to launch Austin's career.
In 2000, Austin adopted Jane Adams, who is Jeanie's daughter from her previous relationship with Chris.
Debra Marshall
Steve Austin once again got married in 2000 when he exchanged vows with fellow WWE superstar Debra Marshall. The ex-wife to former NFL star and WCW wrestler Steve "Mongo" McMichael met Austin when she signed with WWE in 1998.
In June 2002, police responded to a call at the couple's home in San Antonio after a domestic dispute that found Debra with a bloody nose and bruises. Austin was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor assault. The couple later divorced in July 2002.
