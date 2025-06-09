Elijah Reveals Thoughts On Returning To WWE NXT With TNA
WWE NXT is walking with Elijah, and it's a welcomed return for the former Elias.
Elijah spent nearly a decade in WWE under the Elias moniker, becoming a fan-favorite drifter who played his guitar to the cheers and jeers of the WWE Universe. Though his "brother" Ezekiel would briefly make an appearance on WWE TV, Elias' run would come to an end with his release from the company in 2023.
He signed with TNA in February of this year, however, and thanks to the company's partnership with WWE, quickly found himself back on WWE TV as part of crossover appearances with NXT. In a conversation with Busted Open, Elijah opened up on what it meant to appear on the show he spent nearly three years on.
“That was awesome. It was really great," he said. "To work out there, talking about the first time when I came out, surprise, in the dark with the strum. The fans’ reaction was awesome and it was very much one of those, like, yeah, they’re for me kind of people and they began chanting ‘welcome home’ and all those things so it was a great feeling, and I love to do that."
MORE: WWE Officials Reportedly High On TNA Star Following Work In NXT
He would go on to note he believes this platform is a great opportunity for him to reach an even larger audience, and his appearances have reminded people of what he is capable of doing.
"I am convinced that I can do that in any arena around the world at any point," he said. "So I think that kind of put it on notice on a worldwide stage like that too.”
Elijah lost to TNA World Champion Trick Williams at TNA Against All Odds this past weekend.
H/T Fightful for transcript assistance.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (6/9/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE Announces Ticket Information For SummerSlam In New Jersey
Bret Hart Rips Into 'Predator' Vince McMahon In Recent Interview
R-Truth Thanks WWE Fans And Clears The Air About WWE Contract Situation