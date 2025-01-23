Frankie Kazarian Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling
Frankie Kazarian is engrained with much of TNA's history, having debuted in the company back in 2003. It doesn't appear he will be going anywhere else any time soon.
The 47-year-old confirmed to Mike Jonhson of PWInsider he has re-signed with the company on a new deal. The terms of the deal are uncertain.
"I feel great to continue my relationship with this company," Kazarian told Johnson."In January of 2023, I bet on myself. I decided I made the choice to come back here, because you can't really tell the story of Frankie Kazarian without talking about about TNA. Since that time, I've witnessed and have been a part of this company growing exponentially. Here we are about to do our first live television broadcast in I think eight years, so not only for me, but I think for everybody, it's a really good time to be in this company. There's a lot of excitement and we have a lot of really positive momentum and it just feels really cool to be a part of it."
The bet Kazarian is referring to is his departure from AEW, where he was once part of the SoCal Uncensored stable with Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky. Daniels recently retired from in-ring competition, while Sky has not been used on AEW TV since September of 2023.
Kazarian currently holds the TNA Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy, which he attempted to use to win the TNA World Championship during Joe Hendry's match with Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis. Hendry would ultimately defeat Nemeth to win the title.
