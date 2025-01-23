Baron Corbin Discusses His Future And Potential Moves To AEW, TNA Or NJPW
Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin, for now known by his real name Tom Pestock, is officially on the free agent market and he's ready to explore all his options. Whether that be acting in horror films, further exploring his love of the culinary arts, and of course, wrestling for another major company.
Pestock wrestled his first match outside of WWE when he faced off against Josh Barnett at The People Vs. GCW earlier this month and the 13-year veteran has many more spaces left on his bump card that he'd like to fill before his career winds down.
In one of his first sit down interviews since his WWE contract expired, Pestock told Chris Van Vliet on Insight that he has his sights set on heading overseas. It was reported earlier this month that NJPW had interest in bringing Pestock over. A move he'd prefer to make prior to heading to a company like All Elite Wrestling.
"I wouldn't want to be just another WWE guy that came there because they left WWE. I would rather go and do New Japan for a year or more, who knows? Maybe that's where I just love it and I stay there for the rest of my wrestling career. So if I ever did go that route, I would want to kind of clear that, oh he's just a WWE guy coming over."- Tom Pestock
Pestock was spotted backstage at AEW World's End back in November, but he was apparently just taking the opportunity to visit some friends with the show taking place near his home in Florida.
Wherever he ultimately laces up his boots next, Pestock will do so as a completely new character. He recently filed a trademark for "Bishop Dyer," which will be his ring name during his post-WWE career.
"Baron Corbin is dead as far as we know. We're dropping new name, new moniker, new character. I love wrestling. I love the creativeness of it. I love the freedom. I love performing in front of an audience and getting that live feedback in the moment. There's nothing better."
When he was told that his WWE contract was not going to be renewed last year, Pestock admitted that the news was difficult to hear. Especially considering that many WWE fans were clamoring to see more of the former United States Champion.
Around the time he was told he would not be retained, Pestock was not receiving many opportunities as a member of the SmackDown roster. When he did, however, the live crowds were behind him.
So why didn't WWE try to lean into his growing popularity? Pestock, and apparently other members of the roster, believe someone high on the creative food chain was holding him back.
"There's nothing I can do to change that. I feel like I know who it is, and that's besides the point. But they had power enough to either kill creative or whatever it is, and they got to go to bed with that at the end of the night. That's on them."
Pestock still expressed gratitude for his lengthy WWE tenure, saying he wouldn't be in a position to have the success he's had in his career without them.
