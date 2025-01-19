TNA Genesis Preview (01/19/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card & More
TNA returns to PPV for the first time in 2025 with TNA Genesis.
TNA Genesis will feature Nic Nemeth defending his TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry in the main event. Both men have wrestled each other for the TNA World Championship before with Nemeth retaining the title.
In other action, Tessa Blanchard will make her official in-ring return to TNA at Genesis in a match against Jordynne Grace. Blanchard returned to TNA late last year and immediately set her sights on Grace. She attacked Grace from behind multiple times and both women brawled all over the arena on this week's episode of Impact.
Blanchard recently returned at Final Resolution last year and is a former Impact World Champion
The TNA Knockouts Championship is on the line when Masha Slamovich defends her title against Rosemary in a Clockwork Orange Match. In the biggest grudge match on the show and after months of battling, Josh Alexander will face Mike Santana in an "I Quit" Match.
How to Watch TNA Genesis Tonight:
Streaming: Triller TV, TNA Plus
TNA Genesis Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
TNA Genesis Location
Location: Curtis Culwell Center - Dallas, Texas.
Full Match Card
Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry - TNA World Championship
Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard
Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary - TNA Knockouts Championship
The Hardys vs. The Rascalz - TNA World Tag Team Championships
Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana - "I Quit" Match
Moose vs. Ace Austin - X-Division Championship
Spitfire vs. Ash & Heather By Elegance - TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships
The System vs. Steve Maclin & Eric Young
