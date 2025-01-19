Wrestling On FanNation

TNA Genesis Preview (01/19/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card & More

Zack Heydorn

TNA returns to PPV for the first time in 2025 with TNA Genesis.

TNA Genesis will feature Nic Nemeth defending his TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry in the main event. Both men have wrestled each other for the TNA World Championship before with Nemeth retaining the title.

In other action, Tessa Blanchard will make her official in-ring return to TNA at Genesis in a match against Jordynne Grace. Blanchard returned to TNA late last year and immediately set her sights on Grace. She attacked Grace from behind multiple times and both women brawled all over the arena on this week's episode of Impact.

Blanchard recently returned at Final Resolution last year and is a former Impact World Champion

The TNA Knockouts Championship is on the line when Masha Slamovich defends her title against Rosemary in a Clockwork Orange Match. In the biggest grudge match on the show and after months of battling, Josh Alexander will face Mike Santana in an "I Quit" Match.

How to Watch TNA Genesis Tonight:

Streaming: Triller TV, TNA Plus

TNA Genesis Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)

TNA Genesis Location

Location: Curtis Culwell Center - Dallas, Texas.

Full Match Card

Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry - TNA World Championship

Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary - TNA Knockouts Championship

The Hardys vs. The Rascalz - TNA World Tag Team Championships

Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana - "I Quit" Match

Moose vs. Ace Austin - X-Division Championship

Spitfire vs. Ash & Heather By Elegance - TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships

The System vs. Steve Maclin & Eric Young

