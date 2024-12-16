Triple H Unveils New WWE Monday Night Raw Logo Ahead Netflix Premiere
There are three more episodes of Monday Night Raw left in the USA Network era. WWE's flagship program is set to move to Netflix next month as part of a new 10-year, multi-billion dollar media rights deal.
The transition from linear television to the streaming giant is expected to come with a number of changes to the overall presentation of Raw. While some of those details are remain under wraps, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has now unveiled a slick new design for the show's logo.
This is the same logo that leaked onto the packaging of some WWE Mattel action figures a couple of months back.
