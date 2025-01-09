Freddie Prinze Jr Says Wrestling Promotion Plan 'Went Off A Cliff'
Freddie Prinze Jr. still wants to bring a new pro wrestling company to television, but he says that there's been a setback with his original plan.
It is a unique situation that Prinze Jr. finds himself in. The actor claims that he has a television deal in place — but no wrestling company to fulfill that deal. He is working with a group of investors to piece together a wrestling company (or buy an existing one) to deliver the content at some point in the future.
Prinze Jr. addressed the current situation during an episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast.
"First, I’ll give you an update on the show. It’s bad and good. The bad is, basically the truck I was driving went off a cliff. The metaphorical truck, I’m fine. The company I was trying to work with, not the distributor, but the wrestling company I wanted to work with, we just couldn’t come up with a deal. So, I’m literally a dude with a TV deal without a promotion."
Over the last couple of months, Prinze Jr. talked about pitching his wrestling promotion to several media outlets, including Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, and VICE TV. He has also mentioned meeting with several streaming services. Prinze Jr. now alludes to having a deal in place.
He went on to discuss the challenges of the current situation and possible scheduling. Prinze Jr. even alluded to purchasing an existing promotion with his investors, though he noted that the company might be too big to do so.
MORE: Freddie Prinze Jr. Gives Update On New Wrestling Promotion
"The only promotion I want to buy is probably a little bit too big, I don’t know if it is," Prinze Jr. explained. "I would basically have to buy an existing company and bring them to the table and then produce the show there under the rules of whatever those rules would be. It may not be a 52 week a year promotion, it may be a 32 week a year promotion, it may be a 22 week a year promotion. Some of these shows only want 10 episodes.
"So if it’s only something like that where it would be 10 episodes, it’s not worth me buying an expensive promotion because I can’t recuperate enough of the money for me or for my investors. It would have to be a minimum of probably 30 to 40 episodes a year and then if that money was right per episode where I felt like I could make my money back and if I had investors making their money based on the promises that had to be made, then yeah, for sure, I would be all in. But if I can’t, then I won’t, because I’m not gonna lose people’s money and I’m not gonna throw my money away either.
"I’m in a, not in a holding pattern, but I have to turn this truck in a different direction because off the cliff is not going to do it. There’s a wrestler on the Sam Roberts show that spoke a little bit about a project he was working on which was my project, so I’ve already had to change directions more than once.”
Prinze Jr. is best known for his role in I Know What You Did Last Summer. He formerly worked for WWE as a producer, as well.
