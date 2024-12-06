Janel Grant Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon To Resume As Stay Set To Expire
The Janel Grant lawsuit will be active again as of next week.
The stay, or the pause, on Ms. Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE is set to expire on December 11th. When the stay ends, the case will be active and can resume. The Connecticut District Court issued the stay after a request by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York pending a federal investigation into Mr. McMahon.
MORE: Janel Grant's Attorney Is Vetting New Claims Against Vince McMahon
In October, we reported new filings that were made in the case regarding Dr. Carlon Colker, a physician who attorneys claim treats WWE talent and employees, as well as his clinic, Peak Wellness, Inc. Attorneys for Ms. Grant claim that Mr. McMahon sent Ms. Grant to this clinic, and that Ms. Grant was sexually abused by a yet unnamed physical therapist.
It was reported last month that Damian Williams, the current U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is set to resign on December 13th, two days after the stay is scheduled to be lifted. Mr. Williams’ resignation comes ahead of the incoming second Trump administration, and the nomination of Jay Clayton for the post by President-elect Trump. During this transition period, Deputy U.S. Attorney Edward Kim will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney.
Ms. Grant, who worked for WWE between 2019 and 2022, filed her lawsuit against Mr. McMahon, Mr. Laurinaitis, and WWE on January 25th. McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings, the company created after the corporate merger of WWE and UFC, on January 26th, one day after Ms. Grant’s lawsuit was filed.
Mr. McMahon has denied all allegations. Mr. Laurinaitis, through counsel, has denied all wrongdoing and stated he was also a victim.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information on this story as we receive it.
