Jim Ross Provides Health Update After Major Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW announcer, Jim Ross, relayed a significant update on his health during the Grillin JR podcast this week.
Ross recently had cancer surgery on his hip, but said on the show that recovery is going well and that he feelS invigorated when he's on the road and in front of fans.
"I feel better," Ross said. "I feel better about traveling; I'm not so hesitant about traveling right now because I'm feeling good. My hip still bothers me, I wonder how long a g*d damn hip replacement takes to heal, but it ain't happened for me yet. But it's getting better, so I'm doing all I can to keep my presence out there and enjoy going out there and meeting with the fans. It's great, it's invigorating, and it makes me feel young."- Jim Ross (h/t Wrestling Inc.)
Ross has not kept a regular schedule with AEW, but has appeared in recent weeks to call key main event matches. Ross was the announcer for the Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley main event at WrestleDream, in what ended up being Danielson's final match as a full-time wrestler.
Moxley defeated Danielson and won the AEW World Championship in that match. Moxley is the only four-time world champion in company history. After the match, Moxley stuffed the world championship belt in a plastic bag and claimed on this week's episode of Dynamite that everyone in the company now works for him.
