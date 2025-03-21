Matt Riddle Says He'd Be Interested In Joining A New Vince McMahon Wrestling Company
If Vince McMahon does end up starting a new pro wrestling promotion, he'll have at least one former WWE star to call to join him.
During an interview with Going Ringside, Matt Riddle talked about the state of the wrestling business and WWE, but also said that he'd of course think about joining a new wrestling company led by Vince McMahon.
"Well, you know what, any business – especially when it's around entertainment – you're going to eventually run into a shakeup, right?"... I like the shakeup, I think entertainment is a business for change – they got rid of Vince, but there also might be a new opening for Vince, from what I hear through the grapevine ... I'm interested in anybody, bro! I'm an independent contractor, bro!- Matt Riddle (h/t Wrestling Inc.)
In October of last year, rumors circulated that Vince McMahon could be starting a new entertainment company with old WWE executives. To date, nothing official has been revealed, however.
Riddle is a former WWE United States Champion, Raw Tag Team Champion, and NXT Tag Team Champion. He signed with the company in 2018 and then made his main roster debut in 2020. Riddle announced that he was leaving WWE in September of 2023.
Since leaving, Riddle has worked for a variety of different promotions including New Japan Pro Wrestling, MLW, AAA, and TNA.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
CM Punk Inspired Chris Bey To Fight To Walk Again After Tragic In-Ring Accident
Alexa Bliss Shares Cryptic Post Amid Rumors Surrounding WWE WrestleMania 41 Status
Latest Superstar Rumored To Be In 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Class
Seth Rollins Gives Candid Response On WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event Debate